KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) plunge -4.20% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.56% to $1.14, before settling in for the price of $1.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KULR posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$5.49.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 96.54%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $284.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $255.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $340.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3294, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2049.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. KULR Technology Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.56%, in contrast to 9.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’24, this organization’s President and COO sold 150,167 shares at the rate of 0.31, making the entire transaction reach 47,197 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 349,833. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05 ’24, Company’s President and COO sold 119,754 for 0.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,124. This particular insider is now the holder of 230,079 in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.89% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.58. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 29.74.

In the same vein, KULR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR)

[KULR Technology Group Inc, KULR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.0964.

Raw Stochastic average of KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.81% that was lower than 112.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.