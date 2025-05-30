Lam Research Corp (LRCX) average volume reaches $12.35M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.19% at $84.16, before settling in for the price of $84.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LRCX posted a 52-week range of $56.32-$113.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.85%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.28 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.27 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $107.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.05.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Lam Research Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.46%, in contrast to 83.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 20 ’25, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 110,080 shares at the rate of 90.00, making the entire transaction reach 9,907,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 179,084.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lam Research Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lam Research Corp (LRCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.45, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.38.

In the same vein, LRCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.59, a figure that is expected to reach 1.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.35 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.38% While, its Average True Range was 2.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Lam Research Corp (LRCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.12% that was lower than 56.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.