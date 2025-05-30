LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) surge 9.82% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -6.47% at $0.24, before settling in for the price of $0.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LNZA posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$3.15.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $186.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2475, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0587.

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Waste Management Industry. LanzaTech Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.42%, in contrast to 26.14% institutional ownership.

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

LanzaTech Global Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.00%.

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.17. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15.

In the same vein, LNZA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0307.

Raw Stochastic average of LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 158.47% that was lower than 160.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.