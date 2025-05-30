Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.03 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.17% at $0.69, before settling in for the price of $0.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LCTX posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$1.15.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 120.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $227.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $156.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4818, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6642.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.44%, in contrast to 48.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 7,894,737 shares at the rate of 0.76, making the entire transaction reach 6,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,560,992. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 26 ’24, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 15,000 for 0.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,500 in total.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.73% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.82. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.39.

In the same vein, LCTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.75 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.0547.

Raw Stochastic average of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.67% that was higher than 90.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.