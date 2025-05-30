LogicMark Inc (LGMK) 14-day ATR is 0.00: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ: LGMK) established initial surge of 3.39% at $0.01, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.01 at the close.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -8.74%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $576.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $570.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.0274, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7134.

LogicMark Inc (LGMK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the LogicMark Inc industry. LogicMark Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.09%, in contrast to 2.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 2,104,107 shares at the rate of 0.08, making the entire transaction reach 178,639 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,050,187. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 16 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,024,400 for 0.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 93,016. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,074,587 in total.

LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LogicMark Inc (LGMK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71.

In the same vein, LGMK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -30.81.

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc (LGMK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [LogicMark Inc, LGMK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 110.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.0023.

Raw Stochastic average of LogicMark Inc (LGMK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.84% that was lower than 235.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.