Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) recent quarterly performance of -27.24% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.54% to $3.74, before settling in for the price of $3.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAZR posted a 52-week range of $3.30-$32.70.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 49.32%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $175.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.44.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Luminar Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.69%, in contrast to 27.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 72,842 shares at the rate of 5.10, making the entire transaction reach 371,254 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Luminar Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.25% and is forecasted to reach -2.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 45.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.59. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.40.

In the same vein, LAZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.66, a figure that is expected to reach -1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Luminar Technologies Inc, LAZR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.19 million was inferior to the volume of 2.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.63% that was lower than 139.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.