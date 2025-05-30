Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) EPS is poised to hit 0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) remained unchanged to $4.61, before settling in for the price of $4.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPW posted a 52-week range of $3.51-$6.55.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 8.10% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $600.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $493.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.91.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.90%, in contrast to 59.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 29,000 shares at the rate of 5.20, making the entire transaction reach 150,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 216,100.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Medical Properties Trust Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.71% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.28. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.15.

In the same vein, MPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Medical Properties Trust Inc, MPW]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.78 million was inferior to the volume of 11.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.90% that was lower than 50.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.