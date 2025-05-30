Merck & Co Inc (MRK) 14-day ATR is 2.20: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) established initial surge of 0.30% at $76.40, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $76.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRK posted a 52-week range of $73.31-$134.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.14%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.52 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.51 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $191.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.59.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Merck & Co Inc industry. Merck & Co Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 80.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 25 ’25, this organization’s SVP Fin. – Global Controller sold 4,262 shares at the rate of 82.76, making the entire transaction reach 352,723 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,778.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Merck & Co Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.40% and is forecasted to reach 9.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Merck & Co Inc (MRK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.16. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.12, and its Beta score is 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.26.

In the same vein, MRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.87, a figure that is expected to reach 2.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Merck & Co Inc, MRK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 16.02 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.62% While, its Average True Range was 1.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Merck & Co Inc (MRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.13% that was higher than 33.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.