Meta Platforms Inc (META) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $593.00: Right on the Precipice

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.23% to $645.05, before settling in for the price of $643.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, META posted a 52-week range of $442.65-$740.91.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.06%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.18 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.17 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1621.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $581.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $593.00.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Meta Platforms Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.78%, in contrast to 68.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 519 shares at the rate of 635.41, making the entire transaction reach 329,778 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,221. Preceding that transaction, on May 27 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 517 for 635.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 328,507. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,438 in total.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.14% and is forecasted to reach 28.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meta Platforms Inc (META). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.66. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 18.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.16, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.00.

In the same vein, META’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 25.64, a figure that is expected to reach 5.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 28.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc (META)

[Meta Platforms Inc, META] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.86% While, its Average True Range was 16.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Platforms Inc (META) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.87% that was lower than 45.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.