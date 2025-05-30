Micron Technology Inc (MU) last month performance of 25.91% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.64% at $96.80, before settling in for the price of $96.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MU posted a 52-week range of $61.54-$157.54.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.79% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 439.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.11 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $95.04.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Micron Technology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 79.67% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 02 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,404 for 80.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 192,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,954 in total.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Micron Technology Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 439.42% and is forecasted to reach 11.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 104.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc (MU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.99. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.27, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 178.52.

In the same vein, MU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.16, a figure that is expected to reach 1.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc (MU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 23.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.58% While, its Average True Range was 3.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Micron Technology Inc (MU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.98% that was lower than 73.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.