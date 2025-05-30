Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) EPS is poised to hit 0.10 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) flaunted slowness of -1.28% at $19.25, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $19.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MIR posted a 52-week range of $9.11-$19.64.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 28.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $225.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $214.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.72.

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mirion Technologies Inc industry. Mirion Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.31%, in contrast to 82.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 500,000 shares at the rate of 17.94, making the entire transaction reach 8,972,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,000 for 18.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,370,002. This particular insider is now the holder of 919,432 in total.

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Mirion Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.65% and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in the upcoming year.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.69. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.18.

In the same vein, MIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mirion Technologies Inc, MIR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.22 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.93% that was lower than 56.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.