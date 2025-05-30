Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $9.53M

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.15% to $13.72, before settling in for the price of $13.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MUFG posted a 52-week range of $8.75-$15.03.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.31% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.51 billion, simultaneously with a float of $11.50 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.84.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 2.69% institutional ownership.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.06% and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.75% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.07, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95.

In the same vein, MUFG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG)

[Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR, MUFG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.13% that was lower than 39.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.