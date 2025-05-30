NET Power Inc (NPWR) 14-day ATR is 0.22: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on Thursday, NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 31.43% to $2.30, before settling in for the price of $1.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NPWR posted a 52-week range of $1.48-$14.28.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $503.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.0000.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. NET Power Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.15%, in contrast to 40.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,127 shares at the rate of 2.25, making the entire transaction reach 2,531 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,531. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,359 for 2.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,871. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

NET Power Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.75% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NET Power Inc (NPWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2015.43.

In the same vein, NPWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NET Power Inc (NPWR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NET Power Inc, NPWR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.42 million was better the volume of 0.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.2300.

Raw Stochastic average of NET Power Inc (NPWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 150.11% that was higher than 124.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.