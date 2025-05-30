NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.08

As on Thursday, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) started slowly as it slid -0.13% to $7.67, before settling in for the price of $7.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEXT posted a 52-week range of $4.27-$9.71.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -645.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $165.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.82.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. NextDecade Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.74%, in contrast to 43.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 11,690,909 shares at the rate of 7.50, making the entire transaction reach 87,681,818 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,536,369. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 25 ’24, Company’s Director sold 35,072,737 for 7.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 263,045,528. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,264,298 in total.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -645.83% and is forecasted to reach -2.41 in the upcoming year.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44.

In the same vein, NEXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NextDecade Corporation, NEXT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.54 million was lower the volume of 1.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.76% that was lower than 80.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.