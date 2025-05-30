No matter how cynical the overall market is Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) performance over the last week is recorded -43.75%

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -36.88% to $0.33, before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APDN posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$177.00.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 60.75%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0832, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.0288.

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Applied Dna Sciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.16%, in contrast to 6.16% institutional ownership.

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Applied Dna Sciences Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.63% and is forecasted to reach -5.50 in the upcoming year.

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.27. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56.

In the same vein, APDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -35.78, a figure that is expected to reach -2.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN)

[Applied Dna Sciences Inc, APDN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.0847.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 188.55% that was higher than 178.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.