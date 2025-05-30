No matter how cynical the overall market is Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) performance over the last week is recorded 11.88%

Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.25% at $4.05, before settling in for the price of $4.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAK posted a 52-week range of $2.85-$7.71.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $172.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $698.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.92.

Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Braskem S.A. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.14% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.76. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05.

In the same vein, BAK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.92 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.10% that was lower than 67.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.