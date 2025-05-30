No matter how cynical the overall market is Coca-Cola Co (KO) performance over the last week is recorded -0.50%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) set off with pace as it heaved 0.48% to $71.49, before settling in for the price of $71.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KO posted a 52-week range of $60.62-$74.38.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.54%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.30 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.27 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $307.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.98.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Coca-Cola Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.77%, in contrast to 74.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09 ’25, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 28,543 shares at the rate of 70.81, making the entire transaction reach 2,021,178 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 223,330. Preceding that transaction, on May 08 ’25, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 60,326 for 71.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,335,370. This particular insider is now the holder of 187,716 in total.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Coca-Cola Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.01% and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.54% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola Co (KO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.62, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.59.

In the same vein, KO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Coca-Cola Co, KO]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.72 million was inferior to the volume of 17.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.48% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Coca-Cola Co (KO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.46% that was lower than 21.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.