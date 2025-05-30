No matter how cynical the overall market is CSX Corp (CSX) performance over the last week is recorded 3.05%

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) established initial surge of 0.26% at $31.42, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $31.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSX posted a 52-week range of $26.22-$37.10.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.88 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.88 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.37.

CSX Corp (CSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CSX Corp industry. CSX Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 77.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04 ’25, this organization’s EVP – CD&TO sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 31.41, making the entire transaction reach 47,115 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 83,939. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18 ’24, Company’s EVP & CLO sold 118,588 for 35.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,197,315. This particular insider is now the holder of 202,991 in total.

CSX Corp (CSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

CSX Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.52% and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.12% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CSX Corp (CSX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.72, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.91.

In the same vein, CSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CSX Corp (CSX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CSX Corp, CSX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 15.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of CSX Corp (CSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.04% that was lower than 27.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.