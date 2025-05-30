No matter how cynical the overall market is HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) performance over the last week is recorded -9.50%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.23% to $1.81, before settling in for the price of $1.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIVE posted a 52-week range of $1.26-$5.54.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 75.23%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $180.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $326.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7042, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8272.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 16.40% institutional ownership.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.21% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.41. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70.

In the same vein, HIVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)

[HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd, HIVE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.1254.

Raw Stochastic average of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.11% that was lower than 74.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.