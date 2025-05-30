No matter how cynical the overall market is IN8bio Inc (INAB) performance over the last week is recorded 21.75%

As on Thursday, IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.03% to $0.15, before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INAB posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$1.74.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1676, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2808.

IN8bio Inc (INAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. IN8bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.49%, in contrast to 17.96% institutional ownership.

IN8bio Inc (INAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

IN8bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.86% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.22% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IN8bio Inc (INAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, INAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IN8bio Inc (INAB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IN8bio Inc, INAB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.83 million was better the volume of 4.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.0184.

Raw Stochastic average of IN8bio Inc (INAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.72% that was higher than 86.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.