No matter how cynical the overall market is Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) performance over the last week is recorded -1.92%

As on Thursday, Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.13% to $58.11, before settling in for the price of $57.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCHP posted a 52-week range of $34.12-$98.10.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $538.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $527.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.44.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Microchip Technology, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.13%, in contrast to 97.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s SENIOR VP AND CFO sold 2,015 shares at the rate of 55.78, making the entire transaction reach 112,397 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,313.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Microchip Technology, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.15% and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in the upcoming year.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.47. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.60.

In the same vein, MCHP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Microchip Technology, Inc, MCHP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.54 million was lower the volume of 11.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.80% While, its Average True Range was 2.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.84% that was lower than 77.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.