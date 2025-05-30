No matter how cynical the overall market is Salesforce Inc (CRM) performance over the last week is recorded -5.44%

As on Thursday, Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) started slowly as it slid -3.30% to $266.92, before settling in for the price of $276.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRM posted a 52-week range of $212.00-$369.00.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.44%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 112.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $958.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $934.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $256.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $269.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $295.66.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Salesforce Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.59%, in contrast to 82.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s President and CLO sold 547 shares at the rate of 272.75, making the entire transaction reach 149,194 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,948.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Salesforce Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.75% and is forecasted to reach 12.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 112.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Salesforce Inc (CRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.75, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.25.

In the same vein, CRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.39, a figure that is expected to reach 2.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Salesforce Inc (CRM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Salesforce Inc, CRM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 13.46 million was better the volume of 7.0 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.66% While, its Average True Range was 8.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Salesforce Inc (CRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.91% that was lower than 36.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.