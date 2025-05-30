No matter how cynical the overall market is Target Corp (TGT) performance over the last week is recorded 2.00%

As on Thursday, Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) started slowly as it slid -1.12% to $94.87, before settling in for the price of $95.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGT posted a 52-week range of $87.35-$167.40.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.73%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $454.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $453.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.46.

Target Corp (TGT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry. Target Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 85.52% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11 ’25, Company’s Executive Officer sold 45,000 for 113.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,101,488. This particular insider is now the holder of 258,843 in total.

Target Corp (TGT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Target Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.05% and is forecasted to reach 8.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Target Corp (TGT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.43, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.20.

In the same vein, TGT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.10, a figure that is expected to reach 2.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Target Corp (TGT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Target Corp, TGT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.36 million was lower the volume of 7.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.09% While, its Average True Range was 3.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Target Corp (TGT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.83% that was higher than 40.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.