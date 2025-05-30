No matter how cynical the overall market is Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) performance over the last week is recorded 7.32%

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) established initial surge of 3.31% at $0.46, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TLRY posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$2.15.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 43.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -288.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.03 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $476.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5141, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1562.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tilray Brands Inc industry. Tilray Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.63%, in contrast to 9.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15 ’24, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 26,000 shares at the rate of 1.36, making the entire transaction reach 35,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,000.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tilray Brands Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -288.86% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 45.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.61. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58.

In the same vein, TLRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tilray Brands Inc, TLRY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 34.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.0297.

Raw Stochastic average of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.96% that was lower than 83.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.