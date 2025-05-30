NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) last month volatility was 2.23%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) set off with pace as it heaved 3.25% to $139.19, before settling in for the price of $134.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVDA posted a 52-week range of $86.62-$153.13.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 70.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 91.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.39 billion, simultaneously with a float of $23.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3394.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $115.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $126.64.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. NVIDIA Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.09%, in contrast to 66.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21 ’25, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 4,500 shares at the rate of 116.80, making the entire transaction reach 525,585 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 479,428. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20 ’25, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 118.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,368,377. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,208 in total.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

NVIDIA Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.03% and is forecasted to reach 5.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 91.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NVIDIA Corp (NVDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $44.83, and its Beta score is 2.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.10.

In the same vein, NVDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.10, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Going through the that latest performance of [NVIDIA Corp, NVDA]. Its last 5-days volume of 250.68 million was inferior to the volume of 278.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.83% While, its Average True Range was 4.71.

Raw Stochastic average of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.56% that was lower than 68.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.