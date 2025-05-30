Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.90

As on Thursday, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.50% to $0.84, before settling in for the price of $0.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMEX posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$5.57.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -17.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7476, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0409.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.32%, in contrast to 14.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 32,235 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 551,124. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 24 ’24, Company’s Director bought 250,000 for 0.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 137,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 501,124 in total.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 37.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 104.99.

In the same vein, OMEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, OMEX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.08 million was lower the volume of 10.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.1218.

Raw Stochastic average of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.04% that was lower than 196.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.