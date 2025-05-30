Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) average volume reaches $58.93M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) established initial surge of 1.21% at $0.69, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$3.09.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 35.58% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $726.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $617.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $500.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8924, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5366.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Opendoor Technologies Inc industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.31%, in contrast to 53.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 17,162 shares at the rate of 0.96, making the entire transaction reach 16,455 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,601,414. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 16 ’25, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 126 for 0.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,606,288 in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.84% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Opendoor Technologies Inc, OPEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 52.8 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.0576.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.40% that was higher than 92.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.