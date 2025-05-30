Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $29.70: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) set off with pace as it heaved 1.64% to $32.26, before settling in for the price of $31.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPCH posted a 52-week range of $21.39-$35.53.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.70.

Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Option Care Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.41%, in contrast to 99.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28 ’25, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 30,996 shares at the rate of 33.26, making the entire transaction reach 1,030,843 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,974.

Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Option Care Health Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.77% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year.

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Option Care Health Inc (OPCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.77, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.28.

In the same vein, OPCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Option Care Health Inc, OPCH]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.06 million was inferior to the volume of 1.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.18% that was lower than 37.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.