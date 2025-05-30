Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) 14-day ATR is 0.98: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) flaunted slowness of -0.65% at $13.80, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $13.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSCR posted a 52-week range of $11.20-$23.79.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 102.42% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 631.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $217.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.83.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Oscar Health Inc industry. Oscar Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.95%, in contrast to 61.78% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 16.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 410,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 64,512 in total.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 631.83% and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in the upcoming year.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oscar Health Inc (OSCR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.53, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.95.

In the same vein, OSCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Oscar Health Inc, OSCR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.57% that was lower than 77.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.