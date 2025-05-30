Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) 14-day ATR is 0.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on Thursday, Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.47% to $0.30, before settling in for the price of $0.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OVID posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$3.31.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 284.57% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3182, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8014.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.32%, in contrast to 54.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 26 ’25, this organization’s President and COO sold 5,279 shares at the rate of 0.56, making the entire transaction reach 2,956 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,406. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 26 ’25, Company’s CBFO sold 3,902 for 0.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,185. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,973 in total.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.57% and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in the upcoming year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.93. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 38.91.

In the same vein, OVID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ovid Therapeutics Inc, OVID], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.58 million was better the volume of 0.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.0238.

Raw Stochastic average of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.44% that was lower than 80.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.