P10 Inc (PX) 20 Days SMA touch -6.52%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

P10 Inc (NYSE: PX) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.66% to $10.84, before settling in for the price of $11.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PX posted a 52-week range of $7.88-$14.28.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 49.95%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.81.

P10 Inc (PX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. P10 Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.20%, in contrast to 42.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 12.00, making the entire transaction reach 120,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 495,574. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,644 for 12.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 118,149. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,085,213 in total.

P10 Inc (PX) Earnings and Revenue Records

P10 Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

P10 Inc (NYSE: PX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for P10 Inc (PX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.53. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $70.57, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.21.

In the same vein, PX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of P10 Inc (PX)

[P10 Inc, PX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of P10 Inc (PX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.07% that was lower than 45.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.