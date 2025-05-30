Passage Bio Inc (PASG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.62

As on Thursday, Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 25.54% to $0.45, before settling in for the price of $0.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PASG posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$1.33.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3621, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5672.

Passage Bio Inc (PASG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Passage Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.33%, in contrast to 43.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 23 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 89,328 shares at the rate of 0.34, making the entire transaction reach 30,372 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,718,195. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 22 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 78,049 for 0.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,537. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,807,523 in total.

Passage Bio Inc (PASG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Passage Bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.21% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Passage Bio Inc (PASG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.74. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, PASG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Passage Bio Inc (PASG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Passage Bio Inc, PASG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was better the volume of 0.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.0463.

Raw Stochastic average of Passage Bio Inc (PASG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.68% that was higher than 104.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.