Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) EPS is poised to hit -0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.71% to $5.65, before settling in for the price of $5.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTEN posted a 52-week range of $5.12-$11.27.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 29.52% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $385.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $347.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.91%, in contrast to 97.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 5,500 shares at the rate of 5.98, making the entire transaction reach 32,890 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 999,754.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.29% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.39.

In the same vein, PTEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, PTEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 14.1 million indicated improvement to the volume of 11.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.79% that was lower than 75.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.