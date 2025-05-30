Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) last week performance was 0.49%

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) established initial surge of 3.12% at $111.58, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $108.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMS posted a 52-week range of $93.92-$179.57.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $128.49.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Advanced Drainage Systems Inc industry. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.29%, in contrast to 92.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 19 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics sold 2,464 shares at the rate of 125.00, making the entire transaction reach 308,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,069.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.55% and is forecasted to reach 6.29 in the upcoming year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.38, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.49.

In the same vein, WMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.76, a figure that is expected to reach 1.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, WMS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.65% While, its Average True Range was 4.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.91% that was higher than 40.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.