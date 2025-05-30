Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) last week performance was -0.79%

As on Thursday, AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX: ATCH) started slowly as it slid -4.67% to $0.20, before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATCH posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$83.99.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4816, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.3163.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.13%, in contrast to 1.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 6,250 shares at the rate of 15.93, making the entire transaction reach 99,562 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,952. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,083 for 12.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,058. This particular insider is now the holder of 98,869 in total.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX: ATCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.71. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78.

In the same vein, ATCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -625.50.

Technical Analysis of AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AtlasClear Holdings Inc, ATCH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 17.56 million was better the volume of 3.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.0398.

Raw Stochastic average of AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.40% that was lower than 212.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.