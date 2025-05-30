Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) last week performance was 30.89%

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -5.85% at $1.61, before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYLN posted a 52-week range of $1.11-$4.09.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 201.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $175.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $282.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4716, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1351.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.71%, in contrast to 29.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer. bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.13, making the entire transaction reach 5,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 241,659. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 20,000 for 1.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 573,002 in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.81% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.85. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 141.06.

In the same vein, HYLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.2251.

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 209.98% that was higher than 104.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.