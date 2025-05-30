Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) last week performance was 4.88%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.78% at $1.72, before settling in for the price of $1.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOS posted a 52-week range of $1.38-$6.22.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -133.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $477.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $457.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $822.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8338, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2360.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Kosmos Energy Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.23%, in contrast to 98.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 05 ’25, this organization’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,354 shares at the rate of 3.12, making the entire transaction reach 32,304 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 299,498. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04 ’25, Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,379 for 3.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,279. This particular insider is now the holder of 309,852 in total.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Kosmos Energy Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -133.12% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53.

In the same vein, KOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.1178.

Raw Stochastic average of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.59% that was lower than 91.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.