Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Longevity Health Holdings Inc (XAGE) last week performance was 22.22%

Longevity Health Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XAGE) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 26.35% to $3.74, before settling in for the price of $2.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XAGE posted a 52-week range of $2.29-$79.50.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.87.

Longevity Health Holdings Inc (XAGE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Longevity Health Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.70%, in contrast to 6.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.47, making the entire transaction reach 2,336 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 06 ’24, Company’s Director bought 1,260 for 0.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 643. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,500 in total.

Longevity Health Holdings Inc (XAGE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Longevity Health Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XAGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Longevity Health Holdings Inc (XAGE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.21. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.70.

In the same vein, XAGE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.60.

Technical Analysis of Longevity Health Holdings Inc (XAGE)

[Longevity Health Holdings Inc, XAGE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Longevity Health Holdings Inc (XAGE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 269.06% that was higher than 192.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.