Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) last week performance was -7.77%

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.68% at $14.61, before settling in for the price of $14.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MARA posted a 52-week range of $9.81-$30.28.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 818.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -206.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $346.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $343.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.91.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. MARA Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.29%, in contrast to 58.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 27,505 shares at the rate of 15.68, making the entire transaction reach 431,278 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,011,098. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 16,700 for 15.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 261,856. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,598,943 in total.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Earnings and Revenue Records

MARA Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -206.39% and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in the upcoming year.

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MARA Holdings Inc (MARA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.79. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.29.

In the same vein, MARA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MARA Holdings Inc (MARA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), its last 5-days Average volume was 56.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 40.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.

Raw Stochastic average of MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.37% that was lower than 90.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.