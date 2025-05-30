Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) last week performance was -0.81%

Pony AI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: PONY) flaunted slowness of -7.10% at $17.15, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $18.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PONY posted a 52-week range of $4.11-$23.88.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 250.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $269.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.35.

Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Pony AI Inc. ADR industry. Pony AI Inc. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.83%, in contrast to 16.04% institutional ownership.

Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Pony AI Inc. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.18% and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in the upcoming year.

Pony AI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: PONY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.86. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 61.47.

In the same vein, PONY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Pony AI Inc. ADR, PONY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.51% While, its Average True Range was 2.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 184.60% that was higher than 171.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.