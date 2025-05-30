Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) last week performance was 2.81%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.51% to $197.15, before settling in for the price of $196.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSM posted a 52-week range of $133.57-$226.40.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.25%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.18 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1022.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $172.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $185.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 16.16% institutional ownership.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.06% and is forecasted to reach 10.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.75% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.18. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.37, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.93.

In the same vein, TSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.77, a figure that is expected to reach 2.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM)

[Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR, TSM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.14% While, its Average True Range was 4.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.81% that was lower than 52.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.