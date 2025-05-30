Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Vivakor Inc (VIVK) last week performance was 8.95%

As on Thursday, Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ: VIVK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 16.11% to $0.85, before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIVK posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$3.45.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 523.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.61%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8484, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2359.

Vivakor Inc (VIVK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Vivakor Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.01%, in contrast to 7.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31 ’24, this organization’s Chairman, President, & CEO bought 12,612 shares at the rate of 1.53, making the entire transaction reach 19,341 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,924,928. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03 ’24, Company’s Chairman, President, & CEO bought 1,000 for 1.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,570. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,925,928 in total.

Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ: VIVK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vivakor Inc (VIVK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.22. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 309.21.

In the same vein, VIVK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75.

Technical Analysis of Vivakor Inc (VIVK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Vivakor Inc, VIVK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.85 million was better the volume of 85852.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.0850.

Raw Stochastic average of Vivakor Inc (VIVK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.79% that was lower than 111.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.