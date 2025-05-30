Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) average volume reaches $1.68M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) established initial surge of 5.64% at $4.31, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $4.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHAT posted a 52-week range of $2.21-$19.71.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1600.29% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $300.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.43.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc industry. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.68%, in contrast to 57.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 3,780 shares at the rate of 3.86, making the entire transaction reach 14,609 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,403. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s Director bought 6,300 for 3.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,919. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,623 in total.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.68.

In the same vein, PHAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, PHAT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.70% that was higher than 124.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.