Plug Power Inc (PLUG) EPS is poised to hit -0.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) flaunted slowness of -0.01% at $0.93, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLUG posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$3.55.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.01 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $998.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0297, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8112.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Plug Power Inc industry. Plug Power Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.57%, in contrast to 45.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s CFO & Executive VP bought 350,000 shares at the rate of 0.72, making the entire transaction reach 250,390 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,908,064. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01 ’24, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 2.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,916. This particular insider is now the holder of 684,782 in total.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 53.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -49.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Plug Power Inc (PLUG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.56.

In the same vein, PLUG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Plug Power Inc, PLUG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 88.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0920.

Raw Stochastic average of Plug Power Inc (PLUG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.33% that was higher than 100.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.