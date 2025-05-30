Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) EPS growth this year is 77.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.00% at $0.30, before settling in for the price of $0.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCSA posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$3.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2849, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8378.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.12%, in contrast to 1.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 12,400 shares at the rate of 0.80, making the entire transaction reach 9,889 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,400. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 27 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 87,200 for 0.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 69,542. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,200 in total.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.65% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.93. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, PCSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.0429.

Raw Stochastic average of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.28% that was lower than 106.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.