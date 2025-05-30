Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) is 3.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) established initial surge of 4.00% at $47.58, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $45.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTGX posted a 52-week range of $27.00-$60.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2607.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -137.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc industry. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.93%, in contrast to 101.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 22 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,756 shares at the rate of 46.00, making the entire transaction reach 80,776 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,065. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17 ’25, Company’s Director sold 4,000 for 54.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 217,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,130 in total.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -137.38% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.26. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $62.55, and its Beta score is 2.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.80.

In the same vein, PTGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, PTGX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.38% that was lower than 73.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.