Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) EPS growth this year is 64.38%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) flaunted slowness of -2.81% at $12.43, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $12.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QUBT posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$27.15.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 33.48% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.22.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Quantum Computing Inc industry. Quantum Computing Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.36%, in contrast to 16.28% institutional ownership.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Quantum Computing Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.38% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 44.66. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4490.85.

In the same vein, QUBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Quantum Computing Inc, QUBT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 23.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 163.66% that was lower than 177.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.