Quantum Corp (QMCO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.59 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.59% to $12.50, before settling in for the price of $13.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QMCO posted a 52-week range of $2.22-$90.64.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.21.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Quantum Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.50%, in contrast to 9.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 179 shares at the rate of 9.65, making the entire transaction reach 1,727 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,971. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21 ’25, Company’s President & CEO sold 2,784 for 9.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,862. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,848 in total.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Quantum Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.86% and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in the upcoming year.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum Corp (QMCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29.

In the same vein, QMCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -25.68, a figure that is expected to reach -1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Corp (QMCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Quantum Corp, QMCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.86 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.65 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum Corp (QMCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 149.84% that was lower than 174.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.