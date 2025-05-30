QuantumScape Corp (QS) 14-day ATR is 0.25: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) flaunted slowness of -6.02% at $4.06, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $4.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$9.52.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $515.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $394.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.99.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the QuantumScape Corp industry. QuantumScape Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.47%, in contrast to 25.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 61,523 shares at the rate of 3.94, making the entire transaction reach 242,228 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 231,530.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

QuantumScape Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.49% and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.46% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corp (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.66. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [QuantumScape Corp, QS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 12.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corp (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.22% that was higher than 66.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.