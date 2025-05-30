Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) PE Ratio stood at $14.23: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Raymond James Financial, Inc (NYSE: RJF) set off with pace as it heaved 1.02% to $147.73, before settling in for the price of $146.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RJF posted a 52-week range of $104.24-$174.32.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $203.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $140.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $144.45.

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Raymond James Financial, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.02%, in contrast to 77.98% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28 ’25, Company’s President, Capital Markets sold 3,650 for 136.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 498,184. This particular insider is now the holder of 78,227 in total.

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.86% and is forecasted to reach 11.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raymond James Financial, Inc (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.23, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.79.

In the same vein, RJF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.38, a figure that is expected to reach 2.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Raymond James Financial, Inc, RJF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.98 million was inferior to the volume of 1.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.08% While, its Average True Range was 3.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.38% that was lower than 33.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.